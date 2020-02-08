The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state has reportedly declared a week of fasting and prayer for Emeka Ihedioha to be returned as governor of the state.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha as governor of Imo state and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly governor the state.

But the PDP has obviously not gotten over the court’s decision as the party leadership in Imo asked members to dress in black during the fasting.

The fasting according to TheCable is expected to begin on Sunday, February 8 and end on Sunday, February 16.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 8, 2020, Nze Ray Emeana, the party’s state secretary said, “During this period, all ward excos should request for mass in their local churches and assemble at LGA party secretariats daily at noon for prayers and breaking of fast.

“Prayer point is asking God to intervene and restore the victory of Emeka Ihedioha as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

“We enjoin the Imo people to remain peaceful and prayerful as we await judgment on the review filed by the winner of the governorship election, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha at the supreme court.”

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgement and sack the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.