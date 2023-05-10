The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas said he would implore them and asked them to come on board, so they could together work for the good of Nigeria.

Rep. Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna), the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10th House of Representatives Speakership [Premium Times]
Rep. Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna), the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10th House of Representatives Speakership [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Abbas said this while speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting of the Joint Task, a group of lawmaker pushing for his emergence on Tuesday in Abuja

He said: “I feel elated my party considered me for the job. I feel inspired, because I believe that if the party is going to use competence as a yardstick, I’m the right person to be picked.”

He said for the fact that the party did what was expected they would do, “I feel very elated and satisfied.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he has started reaching out to some aggrieved aspirants who were not happy with his choice as a consensus candidate, he said, “We are reaching out to them.

“We are in the process, we have reached out to so many, and we will continue reaching out to all of them and before the end of next week, I assure you we will reach out to all aspirants.”

Abbas said he would implore them and asked them to come on board, so they could together work for the good of Nigeria.

The lawmaker said he would officially declare his intention next week in a 16 points agenda.

According to him, in that agenda, you will see all the areas we are going to work on in the 10th Assembly then you will know what we have for members and for this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), the APC consensus for the Deputy Speakership, said: ”I feel good. I feel highly elated that my party considered me to go for this position.”

He said with his choice from South East, the APC has commenced strategy for the 2027 elections by making sure that they have a foot in the region.

He said what the party had done with his nominations was in the spirit of inclusion, adding that the South East would feel the power of cohesion and national loyalty.

This he said would be driven by virtue of inclusion that has taken place, adding that it was a wise decision to include the South East people in the structure of the new Government.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Joint Task group, Rep. Bello Kumo, said the group would try as much as possible to ensure a rancour-free friendship and family in the 10th Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there was the need to bring all members-elect to the general meeting to highlight the basis for the existence of the group.

“What we are doing is to partner with you and ensure that we have a stable 10th Assembly like other previous leaders and assemblies enjoyed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections