I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

Keyamo said this when he appeared on Channels TV program, ‘Politics Today’ on the night of Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Tinubu's disappearance: The former Lagos State Governor has been out of the country for over one week with his location remaining undisclosed, sparking insinuations that he had been flown out of the country for a urgent medical attention.

He posted a video on his Twitter page on Sunday, October 2, 2022, wherein he can be seen riding a spinning bike to proof his fitness.

However, that did little to convince many doubters who have continued to insinuate that the APC presidential candidate is being treated for a serious ailment.

Keyamo debunks rumour: Reacting to the development, Keyamo dismissed the speculations that Tinbu had travelled out of the country to seek medical assistance.

He argued that those who have raised concerns over Tinubu's whereabouts are only mischief makers, adding that nobody makes a fuss when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, travelled to Dubai.

Keyamo also cleared doubts regarding the recent video posted by Tinubu, insisting that it "was done in real-time and posted on his Twitter handle."

Keyamo's word: “Our candidate is not in the country currently and I don’t have any information on where he is. I know he will be back in a couple of days but I don’t know the particular day.

“He is also not on a medical trip; I don’t have such information. It is not true that we have not started campaigns because the candidate is sick and is not around.”

“As far as I am concerned it was done in real-time and posted on his Twitter handle. It is not to prove that he is alive, we are not trying to prove anything to anybody. Our candidate is not struggling to prove himself to anybody. People who are close to him know that he is an avid cyclist, he does that all the time, and it is his regular routine.

“I think what we want to prove this period is to correct mischievous enquires by mischief makers. We want to prove that the tail doesn’t wag the dog, it is the dog that wags its tail.

“It is not every time you ask mischievous questions, we would be struggling to prove ourselves. We are not dancing to the tune of the opposition. We have our tune and music and we would do with it whatsoever we like. We are not going to be reacting all the time to what the opposition is doing with mischief.