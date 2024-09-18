ADVERTISEMENT
Group raises alarm over plot to arrest Edo PDP chair days before guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi [Punch]
In an open letter to the Presidency, Department of State Security (DSS), and the National Security Adviser, the group accused political actors of using fake news and propaganda to discredit Dr Aziegbemi.

They referenced a forged statement circulated on social media, falsely attributing inflammatory remarks to the PDP Chairman.

The group stated that this was part of a larger plot to neutralise his influence ahead of the election.

Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Kio Eromosele, leader of the Esan Advancement Group, described the alleged plot as "political persecution."

He stated, "This attempt to discredit and remove Dr Aziegbemi from circulation just days before the election is nothing short of political persecution.

"We call on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that this democratic process is not compromised."

The group also cited a history of targeted attacks against Dr Aziegbemi, including a kidnapping incident in March 2024, which they believe shows a sustained campaign to undermine him.

Madam Blessing Aigbogu, the group's general secretary, called on authorities to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

"The arrest of Dr Aziegbemi at this crucial time would send the wrong message about the election process," she said.

