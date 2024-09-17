ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Segun Adeyemi

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]
Tony Aziegbemi, the PDP Chairman, expressed confidence in the party's chances and urged citizens to participate fully in the electoral process.

"We are ready for the elections. We believe very strongly that the programs we put together will lead us to victory and that our people, Edo people, should not be afraid to come out on September 21 to cast their votes," Aziegbemi stated.

READ ALSO: How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

"We believe that nobody will come and hurt his or her brother or sister at the polling unit, and we think that together we will make the right choice and Edo will be better for it."

Governor Godwin Obaseki also weighed in, commending the recent efforts of the security agencies.

"We want to particularly appreciate the statement issued by the Inspector General of Police making a commitment to support the peace process to ensure that there's a level playing field for all the players," Obaseki said.

READ ALSO: Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

He also praised the preparations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressing trust in their commitment to a fair election.

With the PDP's renewed support and enhanced security measures, the stage is set for a decisive election in Edo State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

