Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Tony Aziegbemi, the PDP Chairman, expressed confidence in the party's chances and urged citizens to participate fully in the electoral process.

"We are ready for the elections. We believe very strongly that the programs we put together will lead us to victory and that our people, Edo people, should not be afraid to come out on September 21 to cast their votes," Aziegbemi stated.

"We believe that nobody will come and hurt his or her brother or sister at the polling unit, and we think that together we will make the right choice and Edo will be better for it."

Obaseki hails security and INEC's commitment ahead of poll

Governor Godwin Obaseki also weighed in, commending the recent efforts of the security agencies.

"We want to particularly appreciate the statement issued by the Inspector General of Police making a commitment to support the peace process to ensure that there's a level playing field for all the players," Obaseki said.

He also praised the preparations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressing trust in their commitment to a fair election.