President Buhari has called on Nigerians to come out and vote for their preferred candidates during the Governorship election holding on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The President made this known during a special broadcast on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He also sympathised with families who lost their loved ones during the just concluded presidential election on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

According to a statement posted on Twitter, Buhari said “The second and final phase of the 2019 general elections comes up on Saturday, March 9, with Nigerians voting for governors and members of Houses of Assembly in the states.

“Let me once again extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries as a result of accidents or criminal violence during the elections.

“The onus is once again on qualified people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights.

“With the presidential poll behind us, let us not become complacent, and fail to vote in the gubernatorial poll. The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly.

“Indeed, governance at the state level is closer to us, and should touch our lives more directly. That is why it is vital for us to participate in the choice of who governs us at the state levels.

“I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers.

“As a member of the All Progressives Congress, I recommend those standing on the platform of the party to you, as we are guided by progressive ideals, and we will not disappoint you.

“Equally, I urge you to comport yourself properly, as you turn out for the election. Avoid all deviant behaviours like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching, and any other action that does not conform with best electoral practices.

“I assure you that the security agencies will be on hand to protect voters, and ensure that the process is not undermined in anyway.

“Let’s make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential, which Local and International observers have adjudged to be free and fair.

“May I repeat my appeal to our young people: do not allow yourselves to be used to cause violence or to break the law or otherwise disturb the peace.

“I have pledged a decent and credible electoral system for our country. I stand by that promise.

“Let us together do the right thing on Saturday, so that the best hands can emerge at the states, and take us faster to the Next Level. Thank you, and God bless our country. Amen.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the use of smart card readers will be made compulsory during the upcoming governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday.