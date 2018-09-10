Pulse.ng logo
Gov Samuel Ortom is using fake university certificate - George Akume

Former Governor of Benue state, George Akume has alleged that Governor Samuel Ortom is using a fake university degree.

According to Tribune, Akume said that the PhD being paraded by Ortom is from a non-existent university - Commonwealth University, Berlin.

The former Governor said this at expanded caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which held at Castle Event Center in Makurdi on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

 “Ortom said he has PhD from Commonwealth University, Berlin, but there is nothing like Commonwealth University, at least am a graduate of University of Ibadan where I bagged my first and second degrees am also a fellow Institute of Management and I had PhD honorary degree from University of Jos,” he added.

Akume also called on Governor Ortom to pay the salaries of workers and pensioners in the state.

He also accused to Benue Governor of attacking President Buhari just to gain the sympathy of the people.

Ortom responds

In his response, Governor Ortom told Akume to give an account of his stewardship as a Senator.

ALSO READ: EFCC grilling us too much, Benue Governor Ortom cries out

“Akume is not an accreditation authority and he can not speak on that, in any case, that has no basis because a PhD is not prerequisite for governorship, so it is diversionary tactics, what he said has nothing to do but let him give account of his stewardship, he should stop assessing others, he is not an assessment authority,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has signified his interest to run for a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

