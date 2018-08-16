Pulse.ng logo
News > Local

EFCC grilling us too much, Benue Governor Ortom cries out

  • Published:
Everything points to Gov Ortom dumping APC for PDP play

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

(Punch)

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, says the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has subjected state government officials to intense grilling, saying that the persecution was becoming “ridiculous”.

Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, who raised the alarm on Wednesday in Makurdi, said “no day passes without the commission adding one more angle to their harassment of Benue officials.

“Their latest move is the demand for minutes of the Benue State Security Council meetings.”

Querying the legality of their request, Akase asked “does the statutory mandate of the commission include regulation of states’ security affairs?”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the state legislators were currently answering questions at the EFCC over their involvement in a car purchase deal since the beginning of the incumbent administration.

Ortom had also raised alarm that the anti-graft agency was probing his security spendings and demanded that it should cover all governors and the presidency.

