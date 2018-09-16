news

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has reportedly gone to beg his mentor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Punch, a source in the Lagos Governor’s camp confirmed that the meeting held in Abuja.

Another source also said “Yes, it was part of the efforts we are making from this end to save the party from crisis in the state and the nation. The governor came to beg Tinubu in his residence in Abuja to forgive him. I think the appeal helped to reduce the tension and soften the ground for the governor. It is, however, difficult to say if that had ended the crisis.

“Some governors have also called the national leader, pleading with him to save their ‘poster boy’ the humiliation of not getting a second term. Their fears are that such development in Lagos, which is the economic nerve centre of the country, could have negative effect on the fortunes of the party in other states.”

Oshiomhole, Osinbajo failed

Ambode’s move is coming after APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo failed to get Tinubu to let go of the reported rift between him and his protégé.

The duo were reportedly asked to settle the misunderstanding, so it will not affect the President’s chance of winning in Lagos, which has the highest number of registered voters, in 2019.

According to a source who spoke to Punch, “The National Leader, however, maintained that there would be wider consultations back home before he would be able to accede to the request. He said the governor’s matter is beyond him alone.

“It is difficult to say what happened during the second meeting with Osinbajo but it appeared the vice-president and Tinubu were able to arrive at a meeting point, which is difficult to clarify.”

Red sea before Ambode

Also, Tribune recently reported that Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is being asked to sign some conditions if he wants to run for a second term.

According to the report, the conditions might render Ambode useless all through his second term if he agrees to them.