Ambode says there is no rift between him and Tinubu

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that there is no rift between him and his mentor, Bola Tinubu.

Ambode said this while speaking to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Epe, Lagos state.

There have been several reports in the media of a rift between the Lagos Governor and Tinubu.

Ambode said “I want you to know that there is no fight anywhere. The National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my good self, we are not in any fight, we are not in any controversy.

“We are praying to God that the best is yet to come and the best will be what Lagos State deserves and I want you to just continue with your prayers that at this time, God will show His hand and make sure that everything that is of blessing to Lagos State and also blessing of Epe will come to pass."

APC is the party to beat

Governor Ambode also told his supporters that APC is the party to beat in Lagos state.

“We have just concluded our Delegates’ Election in Epe Local Government and by consensus, we have picked our three delegates that will be going to the National Convention come October 6 for the Presidential direct primaries and the convention for all other people.

“I want to say a very big thank you to all our delegates that are present here; I want to say a big thank you to all our leaders that have also supported us to make sure that this event has come and is done very successfully.

“I want to reiterate once again that our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat; we are the party at the national level and we are going to remain the party in the State," he added.