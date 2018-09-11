Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Over 50 LG chairmen reportedly support Ambode’s opponent for 2019

Jide Sanwonolu Over 50 LG chairmen reportedly support Ambode’s opponent for Gov in 2019

Sanwonolu, a former Lagos state commissioner for Commerce and Industry is believed to be Bola Tinubu's anointed candidate.

  • Published:
Over 50 LG chairmen reportedly declare support for Ambode’s opponent, Jide Sanwonolu play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(ThisDayLive)

Over 5o local government chairmen in Lagos state have reportedly pitched their tent behind Jide Sanwonolu, an Governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Punch, Sanwonolu, a former Lagos state commissioner for Commerce and Industry is the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu's anointed candidate.

A video published on Twitter by Dele Momodu shows people believed to be Tinubu's allies also declaring their support for Sanwonolu.

Momodu said "Behind the scene moves by ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU's allies to challenge Nigeria's most powerful Governor AKINWUNMI AMBODE."

 

There have been reports of a breakdown in the relationship between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his former mentor, Tinubu.

Governor Ambode, on Monday, September 10, 2018, announced that he had bought the APC nomination form to run for a second term as Governor of Lagos state.

Punch also reports that there are plans going underground to impeach the Lagos state Governor if he does not give up his second term ambition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor has dumped his presidential ambition and here's whybullet
2 John Enoh How senator was fired with teargas during his governorship...bullet
3 Tinubu Osun has no money for Oyetola to steal - APC national leaderbullet

Related Articles

Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APC
In Lagos 5,000 PDP members defect to APC
Akiolu Oba of Lagos campaigns for Buhari, Ambode and Obasa
2019 Elections Lagos commissioner urges residents to collect PVCs
In Lagos PDP member commends Buhari, joins APC
Obasa Agege community buys nomination form for Lagos speaker
Ambode Lagos Governor buys N22.5m nomination form to contest for 2nd term

Politics

Sule Lamido says Atiku should step down for Buhari
Sule Lamido Ex Jigawa Governor says Atiku should step down for Buhari
Aregbesola releases N19.8bn to pay workers, pensioners
Aregbesola Osun Governor releases N19.8bn to pay workers, pensioners days to governorship election
Buying nomination forms for rich politicians makes no sense whatsoever
Pulse Opinion Buying nomination forms for rich politicians is the latest fad in town, but it makes no sense whatsoever
Saraki appoints Doyin Okupe Chairman, Campaign's Media Council
Saraki Presidential aspirant appoints Okupe as Chairman of campaign's Media Council