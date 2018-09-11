news

Over 5o local government chairmen in Lagos state have reportedly pitched their tent behind Jide Sanwonolu, an Governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Punch, Sanwonolu, a former Lagos state commissioner for Commerce and Industry is the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu's anointed candidate.

A video published on Twitter by Dele Momodu shows people believed to be Tinubu's allies also declaring their support for Sanwonolu.

Momodu said "Behind the scene moves by ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU's allies to challenge Nigeria's most powerful Governor AKINWUNMI AMBODE."

— Dele Momodu Ovation (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

There have been reports of a breakdown in the relationship between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his former mentor, Tinubu.

Governor Ambode, on Monday, September 10, 2018, announced that he had bought the APC nomination form to run for a second term as Governor of Lagos state.

Punch also reports that there are plans going underground to impeach the Lagos state Governor if he does not give up his second term ambition.