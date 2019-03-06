The Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode has assured Lagosians of their safety during the governorship election slated to hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to Channels Television, the Governor said measures have been put in place to ensure the voting process goes hitch free.

He also called on Lagosians to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode said “I want to assure that we would try as much as possible to ensure that the coming elections – gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections go very well. We want to also assure all Lagosians of their safety and also to let everyone know that Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and it will remain so.

“The peace and security of this state is very paramount to this government and we would ensure that everybody that is eligible to vote goes out to do so and keep the peace.

“We encourage all voters to come out on Saturday; I want to encourage all Lagosians to exercise their rights so that we can have a large turnout. The security agencies have assured us that there would be peace across the nooks and crannies of Lagos.

“We are also very aware of the incidences that happened during the presidential election of which we have taken proper care of. We know that we are all brothers; we are all the same in this State but I urge everyone to support our government and also support our candidate because we believe in continuity in this government and that is why you see that the executive arm of government is in support of Jide Sanwo-Olu who is our flagbearer for the APC.

ALSO READ: Governorship Election: Buhari urges Nigerians to come out and vote

“We urge all Lagosians to vote for continuity and ensure that all our candidates for the House of Assembly elections also are voted for. I wish all of us a very successful voting process on Saturday and then we implore all our security agencies also to make sure that there is peace across the land.”

There were reports of voter intimidation in areas allegedly dominated by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election which held on February 23, 2019.