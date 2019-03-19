The Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO) had on Saturday, March 16, 2019, announced his resignation from the PDP.

As part of his reasons, Daniel said he needed time to attend to his personal projects.

His resignation from the PDP however sparked reactions from several quarters and on social media.

The promise land

Also, several hours after he announced his resignation, Daniel said his supporters in Ogun state have requested that he leads them to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Ogun state Governor said that they begged him not to abandon them.

Speaking on the issues raised following his announcement, Daniel, according to Daily Post, said “I have not, will not and will never abandon Atiku. Atiku is different from PDP. I have resigned from PDP and lost interest in partisan politics having put in about 20 years of my life in a thankless process.

“I will commit my God given resources to help less the less privileged through my Foundation and will contribute sharing the body of knowledge through our not for profit Political Academy.

“That will be a thankful process. I will continue to support the political process in a non partisan manner. I am clear with my position, without any ambiguity. There is no need to insinuate, speculate, extrapolate, anticipate or draw conclusions on my behalf.

“I did not expect such a simple personal decision can generate such national discourse and for that I remain grateful to God. I am however most grateful to all my friends and well wishers. The phones have not stopped ringing. All the advice are well taken. My very deep appreciation.”

In the run up to the governorship election in Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel declared support for APC's governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun who is now the state’s Governor-elect.