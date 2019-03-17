Former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has said that his supporters are begging him to lead them to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel, who served as the Director-General of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organisation, resigned from partisan politics recently.

The former Governor, in a letter dated Thursday, March 14, 2019, and addressed to the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said he is quitting partisan politics so that he can have time to resuscitate the Political Leadership Academy (POLA) which he established some years ago.

He also said that he will focus on his pet project, the Gateway Front Foundation (GFF) which he said is aimed at dispensing succor to people in need.

According to Punch, Daniel’s supporters stormed his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 and begged him not to abandon them.

The former Governor had called for a meeting of his political allies to announce his exit from politics.

Speaking to Punch after the meeting, Daniel said he will look into the matter.

“Basically, they said I could resign from PDP.

“They said I must lead them to APC and they also said I could not retire from politics. That is the summary of what I heard.

“What else can I say? My people have spoken,” he added.

Gbenga Daniel supported the Ogun state APC guber candidate, Dapo Abiodun, who eventually won the governorship election which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019.