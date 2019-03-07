Former Governor of Ogun State and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has asked his supporters to vote for Dapo Abiodun, APC governorship candidate in Ogun State, in the March 9 election.

In a statement sent to Pulse, Daniel told his supporters that “you would have noticed my studied silence in our local politics in recent times. I have busied myself with National politics having served the state for 8 years.

“I have also been very busy supporting the ambition of the son of our great philanthropist in Remoland to become the next governor of our dear state.

“You however would have become aware of the court decision yesterday which did not favour him.

“Going forward, I have directed all our structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences.

I therefore enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people. With best regards”.

Pulse understands that Abiodun, a renowned oil and gas executive, is close friends with Daniel.

Returning a favour

“Daniel is certainly returning a favour here. When he ran for governor in 2003 and 2007, Abiodun supported him and campaigned for him. Both men are also from the same senatorial zone. So, it’s only natural that he directs his supporters to vote for Abiodun”, says a source in Ogun who didn’t want his name used for this story.

Abiodun will be coming up against Buruji Kashamu of the PDP, Akinlade Adekunle of the APM and Isiaka Adegboyega of the ADC in the Ogun governorship election.