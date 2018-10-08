news

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has withdrawn from the 2019 Lagos East Senatorial race.

The lawmaker made this known in a statement made available to Pulse on Monday, October 8, 2018.

According to Ashafa, he took the decision so that peace and unity can reign.

The Senator also thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu and other chieftains of the party in Lagos for letting him serve.

The statement reads: “Dear Good People of Lagos East Senatorial District, Over the past 7 years and a half years, I have enjoyed the mandate and support of both the leadership and the members of our party to serve as the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

“This is a mandate that I have held with the utmost responsibility which such high office entails.

“In this period of time, in line with the progressive ideology of our party I have been able to build on the reputation of excellent representation that has become synonymous with Lagos East flowing directly from the standard set for me by my predecessors in office.

“I have endeavoured to Distinguish myself amongst my colleagues in order to ensure that my representation would be both a source of pride to you and to attract value to our district, state and nation as a whole.

“The events of the past few weeks in the build up to the Senatorial Primaries of our Party in Lagos East have led to quite a level of apprehension within the district.

“In the light of the foregoing, and upon due consultation with party leaders and relevant stakeholders, I believe that the time has come for me to sacrifice my ambition for the unity and continuity of our party at the senatorial level and across all elective offices.

“ Hence, I hereby release my unopposed ticket to the leadership of the party in Lagos State.

To this end, I would like to appreciate the leadership of our party at the State and National levels, our members and constituents alike for the opportunity afforded me to serve.

“This is an opportunity that I do not take lightly or for granted. I would also like to appreciate the magnanimity and generosity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards me throughout this journey.

“Consequently, I urge all my followers and supporters across the district to support all the candidates of our party the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole in the forthcoming elections in 2019.

“I remain committed to the principles and ideals of our party and will continue to contribute my quota in service to both our party and the Nation. I stand with APC!”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Senator Gbenga Ashafa lost his bid to return to the Senate, for a third term to Bayo Osinowo.

Ashafa was expected to run unopposed in the primary as Osinowo was not originally cleared by the National Working Committee of the APC to stand in the election. It was not clear when the NWC gave Osinowo the nod to run for the seat, NAN stated.