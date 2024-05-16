Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

The Governor disclosed this while addressing a gathering of the national and state leaderships of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), who staged a solidarity walk to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The match commemorated the 56th anniversary of the late Maj. Isaac Adaka Boro.

The Governor informed the IYC members that his enemies are now losing sleep as they have failed to achieve their machinations.

Pulse Nigeria

Fubara says Rivers has been liberated

While thanking the IYC members, Fubara encouraged the Ijaw nation to participate in celebrating the liberation of Rivers from political strangulation.

He recalled how the late Boro championed equity, justice, and fair play during his strive for the liberation of the Ijaw people and their clans.

The Governor noted that every true Rivers indigene is a liberator, expressing his joy at welcoming the visiting party on such a significant day to reaffirm their collective liberation.

“Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator.

“Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland. The most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“ I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear state. We are not going back on that.

“I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. What is that blood? It is the blood of action; less talk, more action,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Fubara and Wike's feud

Fubara has been on a warpath with his predecessor and political benefactor, Nyesom Wike, who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Bola Tinubu had earlier waded in to broker peace between the two gladiators but recent developments from the oil-rich state indicated that the pact had broken down.

Wike has accused his successor of trying to render him irrelevant in Rivers politics by taking over his structure, while Fubara is allegedly trying to free himself of the overbearing influence of the minister.