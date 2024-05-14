Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

They point fingers at Wike for utilising Hon. Amaewhule Martins and other former PDP lawmakers as pawns in his misguided feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his successor.

Last December, assembly members loyal to the former governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst the political standoff between Wike and Governor Fubara.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Hon. Usman Saidu Calculus, the PDP National Solidarity Vanguard Executive Director, branded Wike as a saboteur detrimental to the party’s interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calculus emphasised that Wike’s actions are driven by his financial power and that he lacks a genuine understanding of effective leadership.

“Wike, once a prominent party member, played a pivotal role in this monumental loss. His actions have cost us dearly, and we cannot remain silent. Why did elected lawmakers on our platform abandon their mandates and throw away twenty-five parliamentary seats in one day?

“The answer lies in the unchecked ambition of one man—Nyesom Wike. His financial muscle, while impressive, blinded him to the true essence of leadership. Money alone cannot sustain a political movement; it takes wisdom, humility, and a genuine commitment to the people. Only such arrogance that makes him continue to parade himself as a chieftain of the PDP even when his habitual treachery is glaring for all to see.

“Femi Falana (SAN), the legal luminary whose insights we respect, has rightly pointed out that political parties are not mere vehicles for personal gain. They are institutions that serve the collective interests of the citizens. Wike’s actions, driven by hubris and a disregard for due process, have undermined our party’s cohesion and unity,” the statement said.