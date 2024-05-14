ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Segun Adeyemi

The PDP group called on the party leadership to take decisive action and expel the Rivers State ex-governor.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has been at loggerheads with top stakeholders of the PDP. [Facebook]
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has been at loggerheads with top stakeholders of the PDP. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

They point fingers at Wike for utilising Hon. Amaewhule Martins and other former PDP lawmakers as pawns in his misguided feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his successor.

Last December, assembly members loyal to the former governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst the political standoff between Wike and Governor Fubara.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Hon. Usman Saidu Calculus, the PDP National Solidarity Vanguard Executive Director, branded Wike as a saboteur detrimental to the party’s interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calculus emphasised that Wike’s actions are driven by his financial power and that he lacks a genuine understanding of effective leadership.

“Wike, once a prominent party member, played a pivotal role in this monumental loss. His actions have cost us dearly, and we cannot remain silent. Why did elected lawmakers on our platform abandon their mandates and throw away twenty-five parliamentary seats in one day?

“The answer lies in the unchecked ambition of one man—Nyesom Wike. His financial muscle, while impressive, blinded him to the true essence of leadership. Money alone cannot sustain a political movement; it takes wisdom, humility, and a genuine commitment to the people. Only such arrogance that makes him continue to parade himself as a chieftain of the PDP even when his habitual treachery is glaring for all to see.

“Femi Falana (SAN), the legal luminary whose insights we respect, has rightly pointed out that political parties are not mere vehicles for personal gain. They are institutions that serve the collective interests of the citizens. Wike’s actions, driven by hubris and a disregard for due process, have undermined our party’s cohesion and unity,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the PDP group called on the party leadership to take decisive action and expel Wike.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Atiku Abubakar and Seyi Tinubu. [Getty Images/Daily Trust]

Presidency confirms Atiku's allegation over Tinubu's son's connection in Lagos-Calabar highway contract

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, KIM Pankyu and President Bola Tinubu [News Tarmac Nigeria]

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity