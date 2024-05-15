3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

The commissioners are Professor Chinedu Mmon (Education) Gift Worlu (Housing and Austin) and Austin Ben-Chioma (Environment).

The three commissioners are said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. They were among the commissioners who rejoined Fubara’s cabinet after President Bola Tinubu brokered a peace deal between the governor and Wike.

According to ThePunch, the commissioners tendered their resignations in separate letters addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

In his letter, Mmom cited toxicity, loss of trust, and animosity as reasons for his resignation. He said his workspace can no longer guarantee a favourable environment to allow him to achieve his set targets.

The letter reads in part, “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Commissioner for Education with effect from today, May 15, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe, and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is, however, unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me to realise my set targets for the education sector in the state.

“There is loss of trust, animosity, and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.”

On his part, Ben-Chioma in his resignation letter dated May 15, 2024, attributed his resignation to the lingering political crisis in the state.

His letter read, “I hereby tender my resignation as the Commissioner for Environment, Rivers State, on this day, May 15, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Your Excellency for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Like Mmom, Worlu in his letter said he decided to tender his resignation because of the toxic atmosphere that underscored the governor’s recent political moves.

He wrote, “I write to resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Housing formally. One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. Kindly accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Mmon, Worlu, and Ben-Chioma are not the first political appointees to reign their appointments from Fubara’s cabinet.