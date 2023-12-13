ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

Ima Elijah

It is also unclear if the ongoing plenary session has been affected by this move.

Rivers State Assembly under demolition [Politics Nigeria]
Rivers State Assembly under demolition [Politics Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Heavy machinery has been deployed to tear down the building, marking a significant development in the ongoing political tension within the state.

Earlier today, reports indicated that Rt. Hon. Barr. Ehie Edison, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and a close ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, presided over a plenary session of the 10th Assembly. This move added another layer to the already intense power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Rivers Assembly Speaker holds plenary [Politics Nigeria]
Rivers Assembly Speaker holds plenary [Politics Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The demolition commenced just moments ago, and the reasons behind this drastic action remain unclear. However, speculation arises that it could be linked to the turbulent political climate currently gripping the state. It is also unclear if the ongoing plenary session has been affected by this move.

Governor Fubara, amidst this chaos, is reportedly scheduled to present the 2024 state budget of 800 billion naira to the assembly later today.

This comes on the heels of a recent Federal High Court ruling in Port Harcourt, declaring Ehie Edison as the legitimate Speaker of the Assembly.

The court issued a restraining order against Hon. Martins Amaewhule, allegedly backed by Wike, from claiming leadership. The order was also extended to Dumle Maol, preventing him from parading as the Deputy Speaker. Moreover, the court explicitly prohibited the use of force, including the involvement of thugs and police officers, to gain access to the Assembly Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political drama escalated on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, when 27 members of the Assembly defected from the PDP to the APC, led by Amaewhule. Citing internal divisions within the PDP, they initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. However, this process was halted following the intervention of President Tinubu.

The tension in the state first gained public attention in October when a section of the assembly complex was set ablaze. Allegedly carried out by Fubara's supporters, the act was seen as an attempt to prevent impeachment proceedings.

Once again, the intervention of President Tinubu played a pivotal role in halting the process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

Airlines to pay customers at least 40% for flight delays – Keyamo

Airlines to pay customers at least 40% for flight delays – Keyamo

Troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

Troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

FG repatriates 281 stranded, detained Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates 281 stranded, detained Nigerians from Libya

'Ministry of Senior Citizens Affairs' advocated for by Deputy Chief Whip

'Ministry of Senior Citizens Affairs' advocated for by Deputy Chief Whip

Powerful individuals fund banditry, terrorism – Solid Minerals Minister Alake

Powerful individuals fund banditry, terrorism – Solid Minerals Minister Alake

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Jonah-Jang [Premium Times Nigeria]

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers