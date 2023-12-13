BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

Heavy machinery has been deployed to tear down the building, marking a significant development in the ongoing political tension within the state.

Earlier today, reports indicated that Rt. Hon. Barr. Ehie Edison, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and a close ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, presided over a plenary session of the 10th Assembly. This move added another layer to the already intense power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The demolition commenced just moments ago, and the reasons behind this drastic action remain unclear. However, speculation arises that it could be linked to the turbulent political climate currently gripping the state. It is also unclear if the ongoing plenary session has been affected by this move.

Governor Fubara, amidst this chaos, is reportedly scheduled to present the 2024 state budget of 800 billion naira to the assembly later today.

What happened this week

This comes on the heels of a recent Federal High Court ruling in Port Harcourt, declaring Ehie Edison as the legitimate Speaker of the Assembly.

The court issued a restraining order against Hon. Martins Amaewhule, allegedly backed by Wike, from claiming leadership. The order was also extended to Dumle Maol, preventing him from parading as the Deputy Speaker. Moreover, the court explicitly prohibited the use of force, including the involvement of thugs and police officers, to gain access to the Assembly Complex.

The political drama escalated on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, when 27 members of the Assembly defected from the PDP to the APC, led by Amaewhule. Citing internal divisions within the PDP, they initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. However, this process was halted following the intervention of President Tinubu.

Background

The tension in the state first gained public attention in October when a section of the assembly complex was set ablaze. Allegedly carried out by Fubara's supporters, the act was seen as an attempt to prevent impeachment proceedings.