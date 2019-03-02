A former Governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala has dropped his governorship ambition to support the guber candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Adelabu.

Alao-Akala made this known in a statement issued to Pulse on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Guardian also reports that the former Oyo Governor met with APC’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu following the defeat of President Buhari in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar defeated Buhari in Oyo state.

The Buhari got 365,229 votes while Atiku garnered 366,690 votes to clinch Oyo, a South-West state controlled by the ruling APC.

The state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi also lost the senatorial election to the candidate of the PDP.

Read Alao-Akala’s full statement below:

Following the outcome of the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections, I, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala - the Oyo State 2019 Action Democratic Party (ADP), have decided to form an alliance with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adebayo Adekola Adelabu ahead of the March 9th Governorship and state House of assembly Elections in the state. However, all the ADP candidates for the House of Assembly seats will go to the elections with my maximum supports.

It is widely known that I initiated alliance talks with the main opposition parties in Oyo State vis-a-vis my great party - the Action Democratic Party ((ADP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). My boss, the former governor of Oyo State and Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashid Adewolu Ladoja is a mediator. Meanwhile, during the alliance process, I received an emergency call from the Presidency. In the meeting with Presidency, I was prevailed upon to work for APC. My response was that I should be given 48hrs to consult with my people, the opposition parties alliance committee as well as the teeming members, the leaders and the stakeholders of my great party, ADP.

On resumption to the alliance meeting, my boss (High Chief Rashid Adewolu Ladoja) told me point blank in the presence of other governorship candidates that I was not in consideration for Governorship due to my place of birth - Ogbomoso. According to him, "we need an Ibadan man to slug it out with another Ibadan man, which is Bayo Adelabu". With the statement, my geographical place of birth is the only crime I committed.

Since I've been unfairly and technically booted out of the alliance talks, I consulted with my party stakeholders and supporters whose supports have brought me this far. Having realised that my 2019 Governorship agenda cannot be realised in isolation based on the present situation, the only option remaining for me is to form an alliance with Mr. Bayo Adelabu of APC.

I remain in ADP and all our candidates for the House of Assembly seats will stand the March 9th Elections with all my support BUT I WILL WORK FOR THE VICTORY OF BAYO ADELABU of APC.

Bayo Adelabu is ready to work with ADP to adopt and implement the core values of our party and my manifesto. The Presidency approached me for an alliance based on our performance and grassroots network not only in Ogbomoso but also in Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun and Oyo.

“Our core values and philosophies as indicated in our ADP manifestos, ‘Rescue Mission Agenda, have been adopted by Bayo Adelabu with Presidency as witness."

I have therefore as a candidate of ADP, accepted to support Adelabu of APC for victory and therefore form a coalition government. My solemn gratitude goes to our members, state and national leaders of ADP for the ample opportunity given to me to lead and fly the flag of the party. Though, my decision is a very tough one, it is for the progress of Oyo State.

The Governorship and state House of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.