Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has called on President Buhari to start packing his load from Aso Rock.

According to Daily Post, the former Governor also asked the President to prepare his hand over note.

Fayose made this known in his new year message to Nigerians.

He said “I want to advise President Buhari to start parking his loads from the Aso Rock Villa. By what happened in the hallowed chamber during his budget of impoverishment presentation where majority of genuine lovers of democracy and patriots booed him, he should have realized that his reign of terror is over.

“So, he should start preparing his hand over notes to in coming President Atiku Abubakar whose first task would be to clear the Aegean’s table by restoring Nigeria to its glorious days of economic boom from the economic quagmire the APC accident government has foisted on us. A word they say is enough for the wise.”

The former Governor called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of the challenging situation in the country.

Referring to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the biblical Pharaoh, Fayose said that Nigerians will see them no more in 2019.

“I urge Nigerians not to lose hope, in spite of the biting hardship and pervading disillusionment in the land which of course was occasioned by the misrule, insensitive, militarised, greedy and selfish administration of the APC led government.

“You hold your destiny in your hand and can decide against the currently reigning tyranny and poverty. I tell you, you can do it. Don’t lose hope. The word of the Lord says that: ‘ this Pharaoh you see today, you will see them no more by February, 2019’.

“PDP will bring back reasonable fuel pump price, lower prices of many commodities especially rice which has now gone up three times what it was during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s reign.

“As the new year rolls in in few hours time, my prayer for you is that this Pharaoh of APC that has tormented you for the past three years, you will see them no more.

“Be bold and courageous for the new year, and vote wisely, don’t let them deceive you with tokens that can’t feed you and your family for a day. Be wise and join PDP in delivering your country from impoverishment by these enemies of our nation faking themselves as progressives. I love you all," he said.

Ayo Fayose is the South-West coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organization.