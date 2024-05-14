₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

This purported sum relates to multiple contracts awarded by Hadi Sirika during his tenure as Minister to Enginos Nigeria Limited, which his younger brother, Abubakar, owns.

The trio is scheduled to appear before Justice Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Garki, Abuja.

According to The Nation, the EFCC accused Sirika that “while being the Minister of Aviation, on or about 18th August 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did use your position to confer an unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited, whose alter ego, Ahmad Abubakar Sirika, is your biological brother, by using your position to influence the award to him, the contract for the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,345,586,500.00.”

The EFCC has alleged that Sirika committed offences under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000.

According to the commission, Sirika unlawfully used his position to favour Enginos Nigeria Limited, a company associated with his brother, to secure contracts.

One such contract involved establishing a Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for a substantial sum.