Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu zonal office, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, stormed the Rochas Foundation College in Owerri, the Imo State capital and barred 1,500 students from gaining access to the school premises.

A source in Owerri told Pulse that "the students, who are children of the poorest of the poor in the society who are catered for academically and welfare-wise absolutely free of charge, were harassed as they tried gaining entry to the facility".

A couple of eyewitnesses also confirmed the development, detailing how EFCC operatives assisted by state officials forcefully gained entry into the premises and molested those on the ground.

“Several students sustained varying degrees of injuries and are now currently receiving treatment, with a female student on her monthly period reportedly kicked in the stomach,” one witness shared.

'Severely beaten'

The situation quickly escalated as staff of the Foundation who attempted to help the girls, were also said to have been severely beaten.

It took the intervention of the principal of the school to calm frayed nerves as many students could not comprehend what they had just been subjected to, Pulse was told.

The Rochas Foundation has graduated about 3,000 students since 1998; most of whom have gone on to contribute to the development of the country.

One source told Pulse "that agents of the Imo state government are using the EFCC to intimidate and deny the most vulnerable Nigerian kids free education because of political differences with the founder of the foundation".

Pulse was unable to independently verify this bit of information before this story was published.

Calls to the media aide of Senator Rochas Okorocha for a reaction were not answered before this story was published.

Acting spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, was also not immediately available for a response to this story.

Okorocha of the APC served as Imo governor from 2011 to 2019. He currently represents Imo West in the upper legislative chamber.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, won the March 9 governorship election in Imo to succeed Okorocha as Governor of the Southeast State.