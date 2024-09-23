ADVERTISEMENT
Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Segun Adeyemi

The Edo State election has reshaped the political dynamics, highlighting the rise of new power brokers like Monday Okpebholo and leaving established figures like Obaseki and the PDP in a weakened position.

L-R: Olumide Akpata (LP), Asue Ighodalo (PDP) and Monday Okpebholo (APC). [Facebook]
L-R: Olumide Akpata (LP), Asue Ighodalo (PDP) and Monday Okpebholo (APC). [Facebook]

As the dust settles, it becomes essential to analyse the impact of the election on various political actors and parties and on the broader socio-political fabric of the state.

1. Monday Okpebholo:

Monday Okpebholo. [Facebook]
Monday Okpebholo. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The most obvious winner is Monday Okpebholo, the governor-elect. His victory solidifies his position as a rising star in Edo State politics, propelling him from relative obscurity to a commanding role in governance.

His campaign, which emphasised infrastructure development and economic revitalisation, resonated with voters tired of stagnation and eager for change.

Okpebholo's success is a personal triumph and a signal of the electorate's desire for a shift in leadership dynamics.

2. The All Progressives Congress (APC):

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Okpebholo's victory is also significant for the APC, cementing the party's influence in the state.

Despite internal divisions within the party, the APC managed to unify behind Okpebholo, presenting a formidable challenge to the opposition.

His win reinforces the APC's hold in the region, giving the party momentum heading into future state and national elections.

3. Philip Shaibu

Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu [X:@HonPhilipShaibu]
Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu [X:@HonPhilipShaibu] Pulse Nigeria

The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, undoubtedly emerged as one of the biggest winners. Though Shaibu had faced challenges and rifts with Governor Godwin Obaseki leading up to the election, his political manoeuvring allowed him to maintain his influence.

His defection from the PDP to the APC has been tipped as one of the moves that solidified the party's victory in the just-concluded election.

Shaibu's ability to balance loyalty to his party while managing internal disputes has positioned him favourably for future political roles within the state.

4. Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole, X
Oshiomhole, X Adams Oshiomhole welcomed new returnees to the Edo state APC chapter. Pulse Nigeria

Former Edo State governor and key figure within the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, once again demonstrated his enduring political prowess. After a period of being sidelined, Oshiomhole has bounced back as a formidable political force.

His efforts in supporting key candidates in this election have solidified his standing within the party, restoring his influence in Edo politics.

5. Lawmakers Governor Obaseki Refused to Inaugurate

Governor Obaseki accused the elected lawmakers of listening to their political godfathers who have consistently sabotaged his government. [Facebook]
Governor Obaseki accused the elected lawmakers of listening to their political godfathers who have consistently sabotaged his government. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
Another significant group of winners includes the lawmakers Governor Obaseki had refused to inaugurate during the last assembly. With the shifting political landscape, they've regained political relevance.

Many of these legislators, aligned with opposition factions, now have opportunities to pursue their political careers without the previous hurdles placed by Obaseki's administration.

READ ALSO: 5 things to know about Edo State governor-elect Monday Okpebholo

1. Asue Ighodalo

Ighodalo's popularity among the elites and industrialists was not enough to earn him a place at the State House. [Facebook]
Ighodalo's popularity among the elites and industrialists was not enough to earn him a place at the State House. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Asue Ighodalo, the PDP governorship candidate faced a major political blow during this election.

Despite his background and influence in business circles, Ighodalo failed to secure the necessary backing and alliances needed to elevate his political standing in Edo State.

His loss underscores the complexities of transitioning from business to politics, particularly in the cutthroat environment of Edo's elections.

2. The People's Democratic Party (PDP):

L-R: Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, Asue Ighodalo and Umar Damagum. [Facebook]
L-R: Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, Asue Ighodalo and Umar Damagum. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The PDP, historically a dominant force in Edo State, has suffered a significant loss. This defeat could signal internal challenges within the party, particularly concerning its ability to connect with voters and present a cohesive strategy.

The loss has also raised questions about the PDP's leadership and relevance in the state's evolving political landscape.

3. Governor Godwin Obaseki:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
Obaseki, the outgoing governor and a prominent figure within the PDP, emerges as a notable loser. His inability to secure a victory for his party casts doubt on his political influence and legacy in the state. As a two-term governor, Obaseki had hoped to position himself as a kingmaker, but this election has shown that his endorsement was not enough to sway the electorate.

4. Party Defectors:

Several high-profile defectors from the APC to the PDP, hoping to ride the wave of change, also suffered a loss. Their decision to switch allegiances was not rewarded at the ballot box, and many now find themselves politically sidelined.

