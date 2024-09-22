ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: INEC declares APC's Okpebholo winner of Edo governorship election

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okpebholo emerged victorious after brushing aside his closest challenger and PDP candidate, Ighodalo to win the keenly contested Edo governorship election.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Okpebholo secured a total of 291,667 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Asue Ighodalo, who got 247,274 votes and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third in the race with 22,761 votes.

The INEC's Returning Officer for the poll, Prof Faruk Kuta, made the announcement at exactly 09:27 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

“That Okpebholo Monday of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Kuta said to the ecstatic cheers of APC supporters at the collation centre in Benin City, the state capital on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: PDP protesters storm INEC office as APC leads with 48,595 margin in Edo election

The moment arrived after a series of recesses by INEC after the commencement of the collation of results earlier in the day.

Okpebholo won over 10 of the 18 local government areas of the state, leaving his PDP challenger with marginal victory in other local councils.

The APC dominated votes in two of the three battleground senatorial districts of the state, including Edo North where a former Governor and Senator, Adams Oshiomhole and embattled Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu hail from.

The governor-elect rode his advantage as a sitting Senator and joined forces with his Oshiomhole to defeat Ighodalo, the anointed candidate of the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Access to cure for sickle cell disease becomes reality at LUTH

Access to cure for sickle cell disease becomes reality at LUTH

Don't gloat over your victory - Tinubu congratulates Okpebholo as APC takes Edo

Don't gloat over your victory - Tinubu congratulates Okpebholo as APC takes Edo

BREAKING: INEC declares APC's Okpebholo winner of Edo governorship election

BREAKING: INEC declares APC's Okpebholo winner of Edo governorship election

PDP asks INEC chairman to review results of Edo election before final declaration

PDP asks INEC chairman to review results of Edo election before final declaration

Obaseki loses LG to APC as Okpebolo stretches lead

Obaseki loses LG to APC as Okpebolo stretches lead

PDP protesters storm INEC office as APC leads with 48,595 margin in Edo election

PDP protesters storm INEC office as APC leads with 48,595 margin in Edo election

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll