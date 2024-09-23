ADVERTISEMENT
5 things to know about Edo State governor-elect Monday Okpebholo

Segun Adeyemi

Okpebholo secured a total of 291,667 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Asue Ighodalo, who got 247,274 votes, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third in the race with 22,761 votes.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

A relatively lesser-known figure in Nigerian politics, Okpebholo's victory has sparked curiosity about his background, policies, and vision for the state.

Here are five essential things to know about the governor-elect as he takes office.

Okpebholo was born on 29 August 1970 in the Udomi-Uwessan community of Irrua. He attended Udomi Community Primary School and Ujabhole Community Secondary School, both located in Uwesan Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area.

He completed his secondary education in Jos, Plateau State, where he earned his senior school certificate.

Following this, he pursued a degree in Business Administration from the University of Abuja, where he earned a Master's in Policy and Leadership Studies.

Monday Okpebholo hails from a humble background, having grown up in the rural communities of Edo State.

His early life was shaped by the struggles of many Edo families, giving him firsthand experience with the challenges facing ordinary citizens.

Okpebholo's grassroots upbringing is often cited as a driving force behind his commitment to social welfare and rural development.

He frequently speaks about the need for inclusive growth, ensuring that even the most remote communities benefit from state development programs.

Unlike some of his predecessors who were prominent political figures before their elections, Okpebholo's political journey has been gradual.

Initially involved in local politics, he served as a councillor and later ascended to the position of a local government chairman. His practical experience at the grassroots level laid the foundation for his eventual rise to state-level governance.

His political rise is seen as a testament to hard work and perseverance rather than a political dynasty or privilege.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: INEC declares APC's Okpebholo winner of Edo governorship election

A significant part of Okpebholo's campaign focused on revitalising Edo State's agricultural sector.

He views agriculture as a critical driver of economic growth and job creation, particularly for the state's youth.

Okpebholo has pledged to implement policies that will provide subsidies to farmers, improve access to markets, and introduce modern farming techniques.

His focus on agriculture has resonated strongly with rural voters, many of whom rely on farming as their primary source of income.

Through the Monday Okpebholo Foundation, he has allocated resources towards charitable initiatives such as scholarships, healthcare, and vocational training for disadvantaged communities.

Okpebholo has been a strong proponent of empowering women and youth through his policies.

He believes that Edo State's future hinges on investing in the younger generation and promoting gender equality across all sectors.

His administration aims to launch programs that offer training, mentorship, and financial support to young entrepreneurs and women, helping to build a more inclusive economy.

