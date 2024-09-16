ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Segun Adeyemi

The police, civil society, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been urged to reassure the public of a peaceful election despite political noise.

Party agents, voters, observers at a polling unit during the 2023 polls. [The Cable]
His statement follows concerns over the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) refusal to sign the peace accord.

Nwagwu described the controversy as a "partisan tactic" to create fear and distract citizens from key electoral issues.

He explained that the peace accord is a moral, not legal, document that promotes peaceful conduct among political parties.

"The peace accord is not legally binding but a persuasive initiative.

"Its absence does not equate to lawlessness or violence," Nwagwu said.

He emphasised that the electoral process in Nigeria is governed by the Constitution and the Electoral Act, not by voluntary agreements.

INEC and security agencies have been urged to remain partisan and diligent during the Edo governorship election. [Getty Images]
Nwagwu further highlighted the responsibility of the police and security agencies in ensuring a peaceful election.

He stated that the police must deploy adequate personnel and resources to prevent violence. Any failure would not stem from the absence of a peace accord but from a lack of commitment to their lawful duties.

Nwagwu called on the police, civil society, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reassure the public of a peaceful election, despite political noise.

He stressed the importance of voter confidence and urged citizens to resist intimidation.

"Citizens must "remain confident in the electoral system and refuse to be intimidated by political narratives designed to suppress voter turnout," Nwagwu concluded.

Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata.

