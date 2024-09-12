PDP's Ighodalo opts out as 17 political parties sign peace accord for Edo election

PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemhin and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who were present during the signing of the peace accord declined to sign.

Aziegbemhin told newsmen that they were declining because 10 members of the party were currently being detained by the police in Abuja.

According to him, we are here to register our protest before the peace committee and to say that the PDP will not sign a peace accord when 10 of our members have been arrested and detained by the police in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday during the stakeholders meeting, said he was not aware that PDP members were arrested in the state.

“However, I am aware that individuals who committed crimes and political violence in the state have been arrested, ” Egbetokun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing of the peace accord is coming barely nine days before the governorship election in the state.

The Convener of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, charged the candidates to see peace as a foundation for a credible election.

Kukah said that the task before the committee was to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a peaceful election devoid of violence.

“We should be thankful for our country because some other African countries are in crisis because of unresolved political issues.

” Let us thank God that we have the opportunity in Nigeria to stretch our hands in search of justice.

” I am happy that Nigerians have confidence in the electoral process. The worst election is remedied by another election, ” he said.

Kukah urged Edo people to go out and cast their votes, saying that Edo should count themselves lucky as having produced top politicians in Nigeria.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman, National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, said the ceremony was a commitment to uphold the peace, unity, and democratic values of the nation.

Abubakar noted that since the committee's formation in 2014, it had worked tirelessly to foster an environment where every Nigerian could exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear of violence or intimidation.

He appealed to candidates, parties and their supporters to remember that peace was the foundation upon which progress and development were built and established.

“Without it, none of the promises made to the people of Edo state can be fulfilled.

”I encourage everyone to uphold this commitment beyond the elections and accept the outcome of the election,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured that INEC would continue to play its part in line with the electoral laws.

Yakubu thanked the Peace Committee for bringing the political parties and their candidates together to agree to a peaceful election.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, noted that the police in collaboration with other security agencies would be supporting INEC in conducting the election.

According to him, we will remain impartial, professional and vigilant while providing a level playing ground for political parties and their candidates.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, however, assured the Peace Committee of the safety of all stakeholders during and after the election.