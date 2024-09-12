ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Segun Adeyemi

As tensions rise, the PDP's accusations highlight the intense political landscape shaping the 2024 Edo gubernatorial race.

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]
Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

The PDP claims this coalition aims to subjugate the Edo people, warning that a vote for the Labour Party is a vote for APC oppression.

Rev. Olu Martins, Deputy Director General of Media and Publicity for the PDP Campaign Council, criticised the Labour Party's decision to align with the APC.

Martins described it as a "betrayal" aimed at dividing the Edo South Senatorial District electorate to benefit the APC.

"This alliance seeks to split the votes in the senatorial district, thereby reducing the APC's deficit," Martins remarked.

The PDP contends that this collaboration will plunge Edo into the same "bondage" Nigerians have faced under APC's leadership at the national level.

Martins urged voters to reject both parties, warning that the alliance poses a significant threat to Edo's future.

Martins called on Edo residents to reject the APC and its "proxy," the Labour Party, in the upcoming election.

"We urge Edo people to reject them in all their forms or guises," he stated, stressing that only the PDP's candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, could continue the state's path to prosperity.

"A vote for the Labour Party is a vote for the continuation of APC's devastating oppression and must, therefore, be rejected in totality," Martins concluded.

Segun Adeyemi

