Edo 2024: Ighodalo begin campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Segun Adeyemi

The FCT contingent of the Ighodalo campaign has already set a plan in motion to transport over 5,000 voters based in Abuja to the elections in Edo State.

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital.
Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]

The campaign launch at the Ubiaja Township Stadium in Esan South East Local Government Area witnessed a gathering of prominent party leaders, including the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his wife, Betsy Obaseki.

Governor Obaseki, addressing the crowd, passionately urged Edo residents to support Ighodalo, highlighting the candidate's commitment to continuing the reforms that have shaped the state's progress over the past eight years.

"Asue Ighodalo is a man who knows what to do. The people need a credible candidate like him. We will be handing over to a winning team," Obaseki stated, emphasising Ighodalo's integrity and dedication to public service.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

He further assured the people of Edo State that Ighodalo is not driven by personal gain but by a genuine love for the state and its people.

"He is not looking for money, fame, or fortune but to serve because of the love he has for Edo people. Ogie, his deputy, is a trustworthy person, and together they will move the State forward," Obaseki added.

The governor also expressed confidence in Ighodalo's ability to build on the foundations laid during his administration, particularly in terms of financial management and development initiatives.

"Asue Ighodalo will increase the budget to deliver more development for Edo people. I have never lost an election, and this will never be different," he confidently declared.

Meanwhile, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Asue/Ogue support group, led by Ambassador Peter Orobor, has initiated the mobilisation of 5,000 registered voters ahead of the election.

During a forum held at the Edo State House in Abuja on August 30, Orobor revealed that his team had already compiled data on the voters, all of whom are eager to travel to Edo State and cast their votes for Ighodalo.

READ ALSO: Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

"In FCT, we have more than 5,000 voters from Edo, and we have indicated interest to go and vote for our candidate, Asue Ighodalo," Orobor said.

He also highlighted the high political awareness among Edo State residents, noting that even the elderly actively ensured they had their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready for the election.

Orobor confirmed that arrangements are in place to transport these voters to Edo State at no cost, ensuring their participation in the crucial electoral process.

