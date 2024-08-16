Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

The ultimatum, dated August 12, 2024, and delivered by Ighodalo's legal team, Ayo Asala (SAN) & Associates, also requires Oshiomhole to issue both public and private apologies, which are to be published in two prominent national dailies, Vanguard and ThisDay Newspapers.

The controversy erupted following Oshiomhole's appearance on Arise News, where he allegedly made "reckless and unfounded statements" regarding Ighodalo's candidacy for the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

Despite being cautioned by the program's moderators, Oshiomhole reportedly persisted in making derogatory remarks, which Ighodalo's legal team argues were intended to tarnish his reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, Ighodalo's lawyers emphasised the gravity of Oshiomhole's comments, stating that the senator's actions directly attacked their client's person, reputation, and integrity.

According to Vanguard, they warned that failure to meet the demands within the stipulated time frame would result in a ₦20 billion lawsuit against the former Edo State governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ighodalo gets crucial backing

Reacting to this development, the Esan Professionals For Progress, a prominent socio-political group, has since expressed unwavering support for Ighodalo's decision to pursue legal action.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Kingsley Akhigbe, the group condemned Oshiomhole's alleged defamatory remarks and applauded Ighodalo for standing up against what they described as a "dangerous trend of misinformation" in Nigerian politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Asue Ighodalo's decision to sue Senator Oshiomhole is not only a defence of personal integrity but also a powerful stand against the dangerous trend of misinformation and character assassination that has plagued our political discourse," Akhigbe stated.

The Esan Professionals further cautioned against the implications of allowing such behaviour to go unchecked, warning that it poses a threat to the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process.

They called on Oshiomhole to retract his statements and issue the requested apologies, noting that failure to do so would further tarnish his legacy.