Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

The Court of Appeal, in a judgment dated July 22, 2024, upheld Dr. Ighodalo's nomination as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, dismissing an appeal filed by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The appeal had sought to overturn a previous ruling by the Federal High Court, which validated Dr Ighodalo's nomination from the PDP primaries held in Benin City.

Despite the clarity of the Court's ruling, claims emerged from Edo APC leader Senator Adams Oshiomhole, suggesting that the Court of Appeal had invalidated Dr Ighodalo's candidacy.

These assertions were recently refuted by the Appellate Court's certified true copies (CTC) of the judgment.

Ojieh Ejehi, convener of the Young Edo Professionals Group, expressed satisfaction with the judicial outcome, stating, "Attempts by Senator Oshiomhole to deceive the people of Edo concerning this judgment have been exposed."

Ejehi further emphasised that Shaibu's legal challenge was found to be premature and lacking merit, reaffirming the legitimacy of Dr Ighodalo's candidacy.

The group urged stakeholders to focus on the upcoming election with renewed confidence now that the matter has been settled.

