Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

The poll, audited and validated by BusinessDay, surveyed 1,179 registered voters in Edo State, with 68 percent indicating support for Ighodalo if the election were held today.

This puts Ighodalo far ahead of his closest rivals, with Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) securing just 18 percent of the potential vote and Labour Party's Olumide Akpata garnering 14 percent. Despite Ighodalo's lead, concerns over voter turnout loom large.

Sharon Orisakwe, Managing Director of EBDA, predicts that turnout on Election Day could be as low as 20 percent, reflecting previous trends in Edo State.

"The low voter turnout could significantly impact the election outcome," Orisakwe warned.

The poll also highlighted gender disparities among likely voters, with men making up 68 percent of the electorate despite an almost equal gender distribution in the voter register.

Additionally, the top issues on voters' minds are the rising cost of living, poor road infrastructure, and insecurity.

The poll was conducted through randomised telephone interviews and boasts a 95 percent confidence level with a 3 percent margin of error.

