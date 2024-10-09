ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis: PDP lambasts Wike, declares Fubara 'hero'

Segun Adeyemi

The controversy underscores a significant rift within Rivers State politics, as both parties grapple with the implications of the recent elections and the underlying tensions in the region.

Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]
Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]

Wike had publicly expressed his discontent during an interview on Channels TV, claiming that the elections contravened a Federal High Court judgement issued by Justice Peter Lifu.

The ruling stated that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had failed to publish a mandatory 90-day notice before the election date and barred the Independent National Electoral Commission from providing the voter register.

Despite the court’s decision, Governor Fubara went ahead with the elections, leading to significant unrest, including violent clashes between supporters of Wike and Fubara.

The aftermath saw arson attacks on government property, including the burning of the Ikwerre Local Government secretariat.

In response to Wike's accusations that Fubara was undermining democracy, Sydney Gbara, the PDP's publicity secretary, urged Wike and his supporters to seek legal recourse if they were dissatisfied with the election results.

“No court judgement can stop an electoral process,” Gbara stated. “If you are not okay with an election, you can approach the court after it is conducted.”

Gbara further emphasised that the push for local government elections was part of President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 peace proclamation, remarking on the irony of Wike's current opposition.

He described Fubara as a hero for his commitment to democratic processes, asserting, “Innocent people were killed in cold blood all in a bid to frustrate the electoral process. The truth is that they came late because Rivers people have decided to move on with Fubara.”

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

