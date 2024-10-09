Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, clarified that his decision was rooted in fairness, equity, and justice principles, which he claims the PDP disregarded.

During an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, Wike disclosed that his support for PDP was limited to state-level elections, distancing himself from the party's presidential ambitions.

"For the presidential election, I have no apology for working against the PDP because I don't believe in injustice and not allowing other people to participate," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I said I won't support injustice and have no apology to render to anybody."

READ ALSO: 5 times Wike defied PDP and nothing happened

Wike's stance marks a bold move within his political circles, as he chose to prioritise his beliefs over party loyalty.

He explained that while he did support PDP in the governorship and National Assembly elections, his commitment to equity and fairness led him to back an alternative for the presidential race.

Addressing allegations that he was responsible for the former Rivers APC chairman's role, Wike dismissed the claim, saying, "Tony Okocha is not my man. They fought me during the governorship election. He's my friend, but that does not mean I brought him to the APC."

ADVERTISEMENT