Gov Fubara orders judicial probe into recent wave of violence in Rivers

The commission, a seven-member body, is tasked with investigating the violence that erupted after the state’s local government elections, leading to significant property damage and loss of life.

The commission, chaired by Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri, was inaugurated at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara expressed deep concern over the rising violence, likening it to the turmoil experienced during the 2015 general election cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not look away while ill-guided youths and sponsored political thugs turn Rivers into a theatre of violence,” he declared, underscoring the state’s determination to hold those responsible accountable.

Reflecting on recent incidents, Fubara remarked on the threats and hostilities that had escalated before and after the local elections.

He acknowledged initial beliefs that the state could manage the unrest but lamented the subsequent surge in violence.

“We never took [the threats] seriously… but it is very unfortunate that after the election, the violence continued,” he said, emphasising the urgent need to restore peace and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission’s mandate is comprehensive, covering a range of investigative actions. Governor Fubara states it will “determine the underlying causes of the violence and identify individuals or groups responsible.”

He also noted that the commission will evaluate damage to property, estimate financial losses, and examine the extent of harm inflicted on citizens. The commission has been urged to assess whether the violence was politically motivated and pinpoint key actors in instigating these attacks.

Governor Fubara outlined that the commission should scrutinise the role of security agencies, highlight areas needing improvement, and recommend measures for future prevention.