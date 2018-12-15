Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Donald Duke to appeal judgment removing him as SDP candidate

Donald Duke to appeal judgment removing him as SDP presidential candidate

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday declared Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Nigerian Minister of Information, as the presidential candidate of the SDP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election play Donald Duke to appeal judgment removing him as SDP presidential candidate (independent)

Mr Donald Duke, the Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says he will appeal the judgment removing him as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday declared Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Nigerian Minister of Information, as the presidential candidate of the SDP.

Duke had been declared as the presidential candidate of the party after the primary election held in October 2018 in which Gana was also an aspirant.

However, Gana had instituted a case against the result in court, basing his case on the zoning and rotation formula of the party.

Giving his ruling, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf said: “In this instance, the party’s Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, is from the South and Duke is from the South too; the law is clear; there is nothing to write in-between.

“The law has crystallised that political parties should abide by the regulations which they have made by themselves.

“The claimant laid sufficient evidence to have the judgment in his favour; it is a clear violation of the party’s constitution; the court cannot wave right over illegality.”

“Duke’s votes were declared null and void and the judge declared that Gana was the winner of the election.

“The SDP was also ordered to forward Gana’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) as its candidate for the 2019 general election.

Duke told Newsmen in Lagos that: “While we await a copy of the judgement for a detailed review, it is imperative we reiterate our constitutionally backed belief.

”Every Nigerian who meets the legal requirement is entitled to contest for the office of the President.”

“ Any Law that seeks to curtail or subvert that right under any guise is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.

“The delegates of our great party at its Convention in October, overwhelmingly elected me as their presidential Flag-bearer

“Any attempt to subvert their wishes through the instrumentality of the courts will be challenged.

“As a Law abiding citizen, I urge my supporters and members to remain calm as we are confident that the decision of the Court will be upturned on appeal.

“We are optimistic that the Appellate Court will reach a decision that reinforces the essential tenets of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said his optimism was  in line withbthe wishes of members of the Social Democratic Party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NEDG explains why Sowore, Donald Duke, others were not selected for...bullet
2 Osinbajo, Peter Obi, 3 others clash in vice presidential debate todaybullet
3 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas,...bullet

Related Articles

Court declares Jerry Gana SDP flag bearer, denting Duke's Presidential hopes
NEDG explains why Sowore, Donald Duke, others were not selected for presidential debate
SDP replaces Presidential running mate
Junaid Mohammed drops out as Donald Duke's running mate
Secondus explains how Atiku will get Chibok girls back from Boko Haram if elected President
Secondus says Atiku will behave exactly like Mandela if elected President in 2019
Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election
Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing
2019: Buhari, Atiku, others to sign Peace Accord

Politics

Harin ya faru baya kwana daya da gwamnan jihar ya kafa dokar hana fita a yankin
Lalong urges APC candidates to open campaign offices
Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forum
Electoral bill: Senate APC Caucus will resist moves to override Buhari’s veto-Sen. Gumel
7 things speakers told the audience during Vice-Presidential debate
7 things speakers told the audience during Vice-Presidential debate
Osinbajo, Peter Obi and others tackle economic problem in Vice-Presidential debate
Peter Obi enjoys more praises on Twitter after Vice-Presidential debate
X
Advertisement