Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Following the tone headlines centered on the two B-class politicians, the duo have been at loggerheads lately over party politics.

What teams are they on?: While Fani-Kayode is supporting the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, Melaye is the arrowhead of the Atiku campaign organisation.

Why Dino Melaye and Fani-Kayode have beef: The online feud started after the ex-minister, Fani-Kayode, had in an article asked the Federal Government and security agencies to take Melaye up on the statement credited to him on the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fani-Kayode had in a chat with newsmen said all the PDP governors spent money at the party’s national convention held in December last year to ensure the emergence of the former Senate president as national chairman.

Dino's initial response led to a dirty online exchange between both men, who are fathers in respected families.

Dino's recent response: For payback, Dino Melaye had accused Fani-Kayode of collecting N2 billion from Rivers State and used it for drugs.

Dino's skit: Dino also released a video, suspected skit with fictional characters, on his Twitter handle where three men came to him, begging him to invite FFK for a dinner. Melaye was heard in the video, saying “me invite FFK for a dinner? No, no, no, I am not going to bankroll anybody, I am not going to bankroll anybody.”

Recent happenings: Fani-Kayode also demanded the disqualification of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from the 2023 race.

The ex-Minister also posted a video of Melaye in 2019 when he was arrested by the police for illegal possession of arms, gun running and alleged sponsoring of hoodlums in Kogi State.

He wrote: “Dino was so terrified of the police and of being detained that he fainted and started bleating like a gut*ted p*g. A grown man, weeping and crying and crawling all over the floor simply because he was arrested.

“I have never seen such weakness and cowardice. Is this the man that wants to lead the charge for a serious presidential contender? We will eat them for breakfast! No wonder he got upset when I called for his arrest and that of their party Chairman. The idea of the police bundling him again drove him insane and he started to in*ult his elders, betters and those of us that fed him in the past. Say NO to drugs, coprophilia, and sodomy! P.S. Remember what Dan Jay did to you years ago? Let us pray it does not happen to you again.”

Fani-Kayode's skit: Fani-Kayode's skit passed the message that Dino Melaye, who he calls 'creature', is not allowed in his house.

Reacting, Melaye in a tweet said Fani Kayode’s comments show that he lacks comprehension.

“I will no longer dignify someone who is irrelevant and not in the political scheme of things,” Melaye wrote on his known Twitter handle.

“No more response to statements made under influence.

“I’m 100% focused on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the colossal failure and calamity they brought upon us.

“We in the PDP through Atiku will rescue Nigeria.”