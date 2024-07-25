Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

At the house’s sitting on Thursday in Calabar, 22 out of 25 assemblymen voted in favour of the governor’s request. Some lawmakers who spoke on the matter said that the assembly’s decision was in the interest of the state. They said that reconstituting the election body would hasten the process of conducting local government council polls in the state.

Recall that on July 16, Otu, in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, requested the house to approve the dissolution of CROSIEC.

The governor also urged the house to approve the reconstitution of the body to facilitate the conduct of local government council elections in the state.

