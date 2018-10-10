Cross River APC members call for Oshiomhole's sack

news

The members of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state, have called for the sack of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to Daily Post, the spokesman of the group, Sylvester Nsa said Oshiomhole's actions might end up destroying the APC.

The members of the APC faction, also accused the national chairman of refusing to recognize the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, as the bona fide governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Speaking further, Nsa said “The people of APC in Cross River have gone out to protest against impunity, injustice and total and blatant refusal to respect court ruling by the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

“His attitude in recent times has made us to understand that Oyegun, the former chairman, was a saint and angel. Therefore, the people of Cross River State are angry that Oshiomhole has brought impunity in Cross River State and not only in the state, but the action of Adams Oshiomhole will also destroy APC in Nigeria.

“The people of APC across the country, rise up and tell Oshiomhole that he cannot destroy APC, therefore in Cross River State, Usani is right. Usani is the answer. No Usani no election. We want the whole country to know that Usani built the party. He nurtured the party. He is the leader of the party. He stands to protect the interest of the common men and that is why, the people of APC in Cross River have stood their grounds that without Usani, there is no APC in the state.

“I stand here as one of the leaders in the party in the state to declare that Adams Oshiomole should be called to order. This is a man that is a beneficiary of court order. He became a governor because of court order and today Oshiomhole does not want to honour court order. Therefore he must be called to order.

ALSO READ: Ondo APC members call for Oshiomhole's resignation

“I call on the judiciary to stand up otherwise; the action of Oshiomhole is a total play down on the integrity of the judiciary. It is an insult to the judiciary; it is an insult to democracy, so we call on Oshiomhole to leave Cross River State alone. He must leave us alone, otherwise, he would come to Cross River and walk alone because the people are angry and they have spoken that they want Usani.

“If it was court that made Oshiomhole a governor, he must respect court order. He is a man of impunity. He should resign otherwise if he continues, he will destroy this party.”