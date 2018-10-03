Ondo APC members call for Oshiomhole’s resignation

news

Some aggrieved members of the Ondo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The members National Assembly aspirants who were disqualified from participating in the party’s primary election in Ondo.

The disqualified aspirants include: former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Tunji Abayomi, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Odunayo Akinrinlola, Felder Olatunji and Chief Morayo Lebi.

According to Tribune, the spokesman of the group, Tunji Abayomi said Oshiomhole lacks the intellectual capacity to lead the ruling party.

“Oshiomhole has failed as APC party chairman, he does not have the intellectual capacity to lead the party while he has never hidden his intolerance to opposing voice. He is unstable to lead the APC that is supposed to bring change

“His election as the national chairman of the party has increased the crisis within the party, he is unfit to rule the party. In order not to destroy and kill APC, Oshiomhole resign, resign and resign now.

“it is wrong for Oshiomhole to underestimate the character of our people on Ondo state, we stand for justice, equity, rule of law, constitution of the country and the party,” he added.

Lending his voice, one of the aspirants who was cleared, accused Oshiomhole of giving preferential treatment to some party members.

He said “The most violent, wrongful and unconstitutional violation is the purported act of denying the right of the people to elect their representatives.”

“More disturbing is the increasingly audacious impunity associated with the leadership of the party under Adams Oshiomhole.

"There has been a high level of inconsistent standards applied across states of the federation. There have been direct and embarrassing violation of both constitution of Nigeria and that of APC.”

Oshiomhole sets social media on fire

Adams Oshiomhole recently got people talking on social media following a mistake which he made during a press conference on the Osun governorship election.

He said “I think that for democracy to flourish, only people who can accept the pain of rigging, sorry, defeat should participate in an election.”