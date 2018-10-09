Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Saraki says Oshiomhole has turned APC into a confused party

Saraki Senate President says Oshiomhole has turned APC into a confused, disorganised party

He said the former governor has dragged the ruling party to a very low level.

  • Published:
Saraki withdrew his ambition for GEJ and Buhari - Baraje play

Senate President Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian)

Senate President Bukola Saraki has launched a counterattck on national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of starting a civil war that has left the ruling party confused and disorganised.

In a statement signed by Saraki's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, he said the Oshiomhole is too pre-occupied with the lawmaker instead of resolving his own party's issues.

The statement is a response to one earlier released on Tuesday by the APC's acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, where he described the loss of the Senate President in the presidential primary election of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) as a disappointing performance that proves he cannot be trusted.

The party said Saraki's performance is a clear indication that the PDP delegates are fed up with his political style, noting that he cannot be trusted to keep agreements in political circles.

In Saraki's reply, he said Oshiomhole and Nabena have dragged the APC to a very low level.

The statement read, "We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki.

"It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

"However, we believe that with the 'civil war' that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekini Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki of the PDP."

At the PDP's national convention on Sunday, October 7, Saraki lost the party's presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who scored 1532 votes over the lawmaker's 317 votes. Overall, Saraki placed third in the election with Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, coming second with 693 votes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar 'Presidential candidate that cannot travel to America,' -...bullet
2 2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running matebullet
3 Sanwo-Olu APC candidate picks Hamzat as running mate for 2019 Lagos...bullet

Related Articles

National Assembly 6 things to expect as lawmakers resume on September 25
Saraki, Dogara NASS workers protest unpaid salaries, allowances
Saraki APC rejoices over Senate President's loss in PDP's presidential primary election
Saraki "I will not step down," Senate President says APC cannot impeach him
Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President
Saraki Security agencies have been assigned to arrest Senate President – Timi Frank
2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by declaring for President
Saraki Senate President faces impeachment threat as National Assembly resumes today

Politics

Reps adjourn plenary in honour of deceaced member, Adedoyin
Funke Adedoyin Reps adjourn plenary in honour of deceaced member
Sanwo-Olu Here are photos of Lagos APC candidate checking out his campaign office
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose
2019 Elections Tambuwal finally reacts to Atiku emergence as PDP candidate
Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow with President Muhammadu Buhari
2019 Election Adamawa govt. exposes plot by politicians to set Gov. Bindow against Buhari
X
Advertisement