Senate President Bukola Saraki has launched a counterattck on national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of starting a civil war that has left the ruling party confused and disorganised.

In a statement signed by Saraki's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, he said the Oshiomhole is too pre-occupied with the lawmaker instead of resolving his own party's issues.

The statement is a response to one earlier released on Tuesday by the APC's acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, where he described the loss of the Senate President in the presidential primary election of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) as a disappointing performance that proves he cannot be trusted .

The party said Saraki's performance is a clear indication that the PDP delegates are fed up with his political style, noting that he cannot be trusted to keep agreements in political circles.

In Saraki's reply, he said Oshiomhole and Nabena have dragged the APC to a very low level.

The statement read, "We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki.

"It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

"However, we believe that with the 'civil war' that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekini Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki of the PDP."

At the PDP's national convention on Sunday, October 7, Saraki lost the party's presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who scored 1532 votes over the lawmaker's 317 votes. Overall, Saraki placed third in the election with Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, coming second with 693 votes.