ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court said that the measure would remain effective pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction already filed.

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections
PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

Recommended articles

The high court also restrained their agents from gathering anywhere in the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Charles Wali, in a Judgement order obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), restrained the PDP National Chairman, Iliya Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu from holding the Congress.

Wali also gave an interim injunction restraining the party agents from gathering anywhere in Rivers to hold Ward, LGA, or state congress pending the hearing and determination of suit no: PHC/2400/CS/2024 before him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge said that the injunction specifically prevented the defendants from conducting any congresses at the ward, local government, or state levels scheduled for July 27, Aug. 10 or Aug. 31.

The court said that the measure would remain effective pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction already filed.

The court also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP); Commissioner of Police, Rivers State; Director-General, Department Security Service (DSS); and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); to enforce the order on the specified dates or any other dates.

Wali ordered that the motion on notice and the originating summons, including this order, be served on the Respondents through substituted means, specifically by publication in any widely read national newspaper in Rivers State.

He said that the applicants would be mandated to pay damages to the Respondents if the application was found to be frivolous.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the high court’s decision aims to ensure lawful proceedings within the state’s political framework and safeguard the legal process concerning the internal activities of the PDP.

“The court underscores the importance of adherence to judicial orders and the potential consequences of non-compliance.”

The judge adjourned the hearing to August 1, 2024.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes

Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Rivers

Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Rivers

You must submit your names, contact details to police - IGP tells protesters

You must submit your names, contact details to police - IGP tells protesters

Nigeria can't copy Sudan, Kenya - Ex-NLC VP warns against 'leaderless protests'

Nigeria can't copy Sudan, Kenya - Ex-NLC VP warns against 'leaderless protests'

Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

Utomi forms social movement New Tribe to correct ills, advance common goods

Utomi forms social movement New Tribe to correct ills, advance common goods

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship

Plateau youths withdraw from planned protest, seeks end to hardship

Shun protest, consider alternative measures - CAN appeals to Nigerians

Shun protest, consider alternative measures - CAN appeals to Nigerians

This is a misnomer - Fayemi criticises Tinubu's LG autonomy

This is a misnomer - Fayemi criticises Tinubu's LG autonomy

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From people's representatives to Tinubu's puppet - Atiku blasts senators over Ndume

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu [X:@HonPhilipShaibu]

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole