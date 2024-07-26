Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Rivers

The high court also restrained their agents from gathering anywhere in the 319 wards of the 23 local government areas in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Charles Wali, in a Judgement order obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), restrained the PDP National Chairman, Iliya Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu from holding the Congress.

Wali also gave an interim injunction restraining the party agents from gathering anywhere in Rivers to hold Ward, LGA, or state congress pending the hearing and determination of suit no: PHC/2400/CS/2024 before him.

The judge said that the injunction specifically prevented the defendants from conducting any congresses at the ward, local government, or state levels scheduled for July 27, Aug. 10 or Aug. 31.

The court said that the measure would remain effective pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction already filed.

The court also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP); Commissioner of Police, Rivers State; Director-General, Department Security Service (DSS); and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); to enforce the order on the specified dates or any other dates.

Wali ordered that the motion on notice and the originating summons, including this order, be served on the Respondents through substituted means, specifically by publication in any widely read national newspaper in Rivers State.

He said that the applicants would be mandated to pay damages to the Respondents if the application was found to be frivolous.

According to him, the high court’s decision aims to ensure lawful proceedings within the state’s political framework and safeguard the legal process concerning the internal activities of the PDP.

“The court underscores the importance of adherence to judicial orders and the potential consequences of non-compliance.”