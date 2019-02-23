Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the polls report that voting which commenced after 9 a.m in some polling units and in some others at about 10 a.m, ended at different times across the state.

NAN reports that the polls, which witnessed large turn out of voters, was peaceful and orderly.

Most polling units in Otukpo, Tarka, Makurdi, Buruku, had started counting of votes between 2.30 p.m and 3p.m .

Security officials were seen in trucks patrolling major streets to ensure law and order both during and after the elections.

ALSO READ: Thugs kill 2 APC chieftains, 2 others in Rivers during 2019 elections

At the INEC office in Makurdi, an armored vehicle was stationed at the entrance, while several police patrol vehicles packed with security officials seen on standby.