Abiodun urged to intervene as controversy trails LG chairmanship selection in Ota

In a bid to ensure a selection process devoid of manipulation, Governor Dapo Abiodun was said to have directed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state's 20 LGAs to set up a committee to identify credible candidates for chairmanship roles.

In Ado-Odo/Ota, a 13-member committee was set up in August to oversee the selection process.

The committee chaired by Senator Akin Kamardeen Odunsi, has Jimoh Ojugbele, Senator Gbolahan Dada, a House of Representatives member, Tunji Akinosi, Kasim Salako, Durojaiye Aiyedogbon, Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Commission, Lai Taiwo, Jide Ojuko, and Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sesan Fagbayi.

Others are Ogun West Senatorial Party Chairman, Azeez Mohammed, State House of Assembly members, Musefiu Lamidi, Abiodun Yusuf, and the local government party chairman, Jimoh Akeran.

At the end of the screening process, Odunlami Muritala reportedly emerged as the candidate with the highest rating of 92%, followed by Segun Ojolowo-Ojuko who scored 82%.

According to a party member, who preferred anonymity, 15 aspirants from Ota contested for the chairmanship position.

However, after the screening exercise, the committee called for another meeting to adopt one candidate who would represent the party in the upcoming LG election.

"After the screening had been conducted, the committee in a subsequent meeting settled for the top seven but decided to put the process to a vote to determine the best candidate but the majority of them suggested the candidate with the highest score be picked," a member of the party told Pulse.

According to the source, the meeting which took place on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at the Deputy Governor's residence in Ota was inconclusive because the suggestions of the majority of the committee members did not favour other members of the committee who wanted their candidates to emerge as the party's flagbearer.

This sparked allegations of political favoritism against the committee as some party members accused Senator Dada, Taiwo, and the Deputy Governor of manipulating the selection process.

While Wasiu Lawal, who scored 52% in the screening exercise is said to be the Deputy Governor's candidate, Senator Gbolahan and Taiwo are believed to be backing Kamar Aina and Segun Ojolowo-Ojuko respectively.

Although the Deputy Governor is not on the committee, her elder brother, Kasim Salako is allegedly working to protect his sister's interest to ensure Lawal emerged as the party's candidate.

Due to his relationship with the Salakos, Lawal is said to have held several political positions including the Caretaker Council Chairmanship and Governor Liaison officer positions. He is also said to be on the list of new liaison officers to be appointed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Another allegation against the committee hinged on the alleged marginalisation of seven out of the eight wards in the Ota constituency

Sources who spoke to this writer said all the three candidates allegedly handpicked by Dada, Salako-Oyedele, and Taiwo come from Ota Ward II, where the ruling party reportedly lost to the Peoples Democratic Party in the last governorship election.

Reacting to the allegations against the committee, one of the aspirants, Kayode Taiwo, said since the screening exercise was conducted, the committee has not released the names of the top seven or top three candidates it shortlisted.

"All I know is that the leaders that screened us did not come out with any particular result at least officially, some of what we've heard are rumours.

"There have been claims that they shortlisted seven candidates, but the names of the seven were not released. Later, we heard it had been reduced to three, the names were also not released officially. We are just hearing rumours from corners and I don't take that as official. I even heard three names have been sent to Abeokuta, the three names I don't even know them," Taiwo told Pulse.

He, however, maintained that the allegation about favouritism against the committee cannot be ruled out as the political leaders refused to release the names of the shortlisted candidates.

"I can't rule out the claim that some candidates were favoured by some committee members but not knowing the names is the issue. For instance, at a point, I heard I was one of the three but I can't believe that because there was no official statement from the committee," he said.

Taiwo further stated that some candidates' names have already been submitted to the governor for approval.

Speaking to Pulse, Akeran, the LG party chairman and member of the screening committee said he was not aware of any allegation about imposition of candidates by the party leaders.

When asked how the candidates whose names were submitted to the governor emerged, he said he was not authorised to speak on the selection process.

Corroborating Taiwo's comment, another party member, Adewale Adesegun alleged some members of the committee including the Deputy Governor are mounting pressure on Odunsi not to release the aspirants' screening scorecards, which according to him has Muritala as the top candidate.

Adesegun, who described himself as a strong member of the APC in the LGA, called on the chairman of the committee to emulate his counterparts in the Ifo and Ipokia local governments by releasing authentic screening reports to the governor.

"If the party fails to do the needful, we are going to mobilise our members in all the 16 wards to vote against anybody the party presents for the election," he threatened.

However, the committee chairman, Senator Odunsi, debunked the allegations against the screening committee.

In a telephone conversation with Pulse on Saturday, September 7, 2024, the former federal lawmaker maintained that the screening process had been concluded and that the list had been submitted to Abeokuta.

"The party leadership set up a 13-man committee and the screening committee has submitted its work and submitted the list in accordance with the governor's directive to the party to consider in Abeokuta. That's all I know, we have fulfilled our part of the obligation. I don't think I want to talk to the press to talk about any other thing," he said.

"We screened 15 applicants and trimmed them down to eight and one of them stepped down, and of the remaining seven, we eventually arrived at three names that we forwarded to Abeokuta. We believe all seven are qualified chairmen and we have forwarded the list based on the committee members' recommendations."

While responding to the alleged manipulation of the screening process by members of the screening committee, the 79-year-old politician said he was not aware of any move by anyone to impose his or her favourite candidate during the process.

"I don't know about that, but I know they are all our people, all the 15 that applied in the first place as aspirants. We did the screening and as I've explained to you it eventually got down to three. End of story," Odunsi concluded.