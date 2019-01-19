The Rwang Pam Township Stadium, venue of the event, was completely overrun by a sea of humanity, made of ecstatic supporters of the President, who kept hailing the man they love and admire.

So much was the tumult that the President could not eventually address the crowd.

After waiting for about an hour, with the melee not receding, but rather increasing in tempo and fervour, President Buhari received illustrious Plateau citizens who were crossing to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from other political parties, waved at the appreciative crowd, and left for Abuja.

The President lauded Plateau people for turning out in their thousands to welcome him into Jos, lining the roads right from the airport, defying the boiling sun.

He also thanked them for their steadfastness over the years, and for continued faith in the administration, which was indicated by the turnout at the stadium.

President Buhari, however, stressed the need for greater restraint from teeming supporters and appreciative Nigerians in other campaign stops ahead.

He pleaded with the supporters to always allow the campaign programme run as planned, since it is also an opportunity for him to give a stewardship report.

He said: “We have been serving you for about four years, we want another four years mandate from you, it is needful for you to allow us give you a report. You deserve it.’’

The decampees received by the President at Jos campaign included Sen. Victor Lar, Awalu Dankurma, Sen. Sati Gogwum, Hon Jacob Kassem, Barr. Simon Barry, Burki Ayuba Gufwan, Wokduna Kanam and many others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC nationwide campaign visits resume on Monday, as President Buhari is resolved to get to all parts of the country, before the Feb. 14 deadline.