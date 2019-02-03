President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s decision to continue with his campaign tour in Kogi state despite a near death experience.

Osinbajo’s helicopter crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The President said this in a statement on Twitter which was issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari said that he is proud of working with Osinbajo and also described him as a loyal and committed man.

The statement reads: “President @MBuhari has praised what he called 'the tenacious spirit of Vice President @ProfOsinbajo who survived a helicopter crash in Kogi State.

"Reacting to the incident yesterday in a telephone call he made to the VP, the President said: we give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I'm impressed by your tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.

“It takes tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength to survive a helicopter crash without being paralyzed by its impact. I'm proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and your commitment to the service of Nigeria.

“That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervour.

“May God continue to protect you and and all those on board with you, bless your lives and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more."

Meanwhile, Caverton Helicopters, owners of the chopper that conveyed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to Kogi have issued a statement blaming the incident on the weather conditions.

Caverton’s Managing Director, Josiah Choms also said that investigations into the incident have commenced.