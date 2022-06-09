RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari congratulates Tinubu over winning APC’s presidential ticket

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The president said: “Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support.

“Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

“During the primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us.

“Because what we can all agree is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite.

“The movement we created in 2013 is beyond individuals. Together, we made history by becoming the first party in our country’s history to unseat a party in power and propel our candidate into the Presidency through a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

“We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy.

”He is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party. Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfil its destiny in Africa and the World.

“The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the Presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.

“I recognise and commend the enthusiasm and self-confidence amongst our party men and women.

“I also thank the delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: APC leaders must close ranks for Tinubu to win -Idimogu

2023: APC leaders must close ranks for Tinubu to win -Idimogu

Wadada resigns membership of APC

Wadada resigns membership of APC

APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria

APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria

APC made best decision in choosing Tinubu – Sen. Abiru

APC made best decision in choosing Tinubu – Sen. Abiru

2023: Prince Ado-Ibrahim emerges YPP presidential candidate

2023: Prince Ado-Ibrahim emerges YPP presidential candidate

Ebonyi Govt House photographer abducted, kidnappers demand N50m ransom

Ebonyi Govt House photographer abducted, kidnappers demand N50m ransom

APC Primaries: Tinubu’s victory, well deserved -Lalong

APC Primaries: Tinubu’s victory, well deserved -Lalong

2023: Okunu-Lamidi loses SDP presidential ticket to Adebayo

2023: Okunu-Lamidi loses SDP presidential ticket to Adebayo

Buhari congratulates Tinubu over winning APC’s presidential ticket

Buhari congratulates Tinubu over winning APC’s presidential ticket

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)