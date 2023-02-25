Obasanjo had already endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate.
BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit
Bola Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, won in Ward 11, Unit 22, Olosomi Compound, Totoro/Sokori, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo voted.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Tinubu won the election (INEC).
Obi was defeated by the former governor of Lagos State, who received 55 votes.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, received 7 votes.
This comes after Tinubu was victorious in several other polling units, including his own Ward C, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. He also triumphed in Buhari's and Makinde's polling units.
